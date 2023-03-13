Malaita completes planning session on ward development plans

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

CHAIRPERSONS from 33 Ward Development Committees (WDC) in Malaita province completed a one-day session on Ward Development Plan (WDP) projects, last Friday in Auki.

The purpose of the meeting is to look at annual development plans for the wards and approve PCDF projects for the new financial year 2023/2024.

The new financial year will begin in April 2023.

Speaking during the opening of the meeting, Chairman of PPDC Randol Sifoni thanked the 33 chairpersons for attending.

“I must stress that the PPDC committee is a very important in which you charge with planning the development projects in the province.

“Unlike before, only politicians determine projects and as experienced there were lots of biasness in the distribution of projects,” he said,

Sifoni said since MARA government came into power, a new concept was introduced to all provinces where PPDCs or WDCs took control over planning and distribution of projects.

He said the concept promotes participatory planning process, which begins with WDC then PPDC before implementation of projects.

Sifoni said since the concept was introduced a fair and meaningful implementation of projects under Ward Development Grants and PCDF programs in the province.

“This is the sole reason you’re here for the meeting to ensure there is a proper planning on development projects to all parts of the province.

“People in this province depend on you and through decisions you made it will affect their development aspirations,” he said.

Sifoni said they expect maybe two or three PPCD meetings before the life of this current house.