MAL launches agriculture growth 10-yr plan

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has launched its 10-year plan for Agriculture Sector Growth Strategy and Investment aimed at capturing the nature of Agriculture investment.

Speaking during the launching and commemoration of the World Food Day, Permanent Secretary for MAL Ethel Francis said this is the first-ever plan launched which will capture the nature of agriculture investment.

“Today (yesterday) we are officially launching our first ever 10-years Agriculture Sector Growth Strategy and Investment Plan 2021-2030.It is the first time we have a longer term plan to capture the nature of agriculture investment in that agriculture it takes time before you fully realise the return of your investment,” Ms Francis said.

“Our country vision for agriculture sector as presented in this strategy is for our nation to have a “A sustainable, competitive and profitable agriculture sector that enhances economic growth, food sovereignty and prosperity for all Solomon Islanders”. It identifies strategic opportunities and outline ambitious pathways to revitalise the sector,” Francis said.

She said the overall goals are to increase agriculture sector contribution to GDP, increase self-sufficiency through local food supply chains, decreased levels of stunting in children under five years, increased agricultural productivity and value addition , increased profitability for all value chain actors and decreased levels of people living below the poverty line.

Jimmy Saelea on behalf of Food Association Organisation (FOA) commended the government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock for having accomplished a historic milestone in the development of the 10-year Agriculture Sector Growth Strategy and Investment plan.

“FAO is pleased to have collaborated in this significant achievement with mal and OFAD in putting the plan together.

“This is a significant achievement for the government and MAL and Agriculture sector, more so the country. The agri-food systems in the country will now have a clear plan with which development partners and others may wish to invest. FAO support for plan does not stop here. Already FAO consultants are developing project concept notes and proposals to implement the plan,” Mr Saelea said.