Loulo farmers display their richness

BY BEN BILUA

Rendova,

LOULO Farmers Association which include farmers from Lokutu and 10 other nearby communities on Wednesday displayed their richness in agricultural produces.

Farmers brought together different types of crops to be part of Diversity Fair – a mini agricultural show which was held at Patoani village.

The two-day programme kicked off yesterday, witnessed by MP Danny Phillip, the guest of honour, officials from Kastom Garden led by Pitakia Tikai, programme coordinator, officials from Pacific Islands Farmers Organisational network, Pacific Islands Rural Agriculture Stimulus, officials from Western Province.

In his opening remarks, Danny Phillip said the government strongly supports agriculture development and he is proud to be part of the programme.

He said Rendova Island is suitable for agriculture and it’s fitting that the show is held at Rendova.

“Rendova is known for its Ngali Nut and other root crops.

“It good to see this agricultural program taking place in my community,” Phillip said.

Chairperson of Loulo Farmers Association John Suia Alepitu said the event will go down as history for Rendova.

He acknowledged donor partners, Kastom Garden and Ministry of Agriculture for making the event possible.

Alepitu said the programme will definitely boost farming in Rendova Island.

He calls on farmers to get as much knowledge and understanding from program to improve their farms.

Project Manager of Pacific Islands Rural Farmers Stimulus, who is the implementing arm of the project, George Mae said Diversity Fair is a program designed to improve food security through exchange of knowledge and materials.

He said part of the programme is improve production for sustainable and healthy diet so as improve income generation.

Mae said PIRFS is honoured to be part of the programme.

Kastom Garden Board Member, Shane Tutua said Kastom Garden strongly encourages preserving and promoting traditional crops as part of food resilience.

He said Kastom is happy to see farmers taking ownership of the program with keen interest.

Tutua acknowledged donor partners DFAT and IFAM for supporting the programme.