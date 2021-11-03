Last chance for public servants

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Government has given another lifeline to unvaccinated public servants until the end of January 2022 to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address on Monday this week said public servants have been given another chance to get vaccinated between November 1st 2021 to 31st January 2022.

This week the Prime Minister also highlighted that as of 1st November 2021, public servants who have chosen not to be vaccinated will no longer attend to their workplaces.

He said they will be put on half pay with no benefits till end of January 2022.

However, he said if they get vaccinated between 1st of November 2021 and end of January 2022, they will return to the workforce.

“I still call on my good public servants and hope that they will reconsider their positions and get their vaccinated like all other public servants,” he said.

However, Prime Minister Sogavare said the government will respect their decision if they wish to remain unvaccinated.

“If they decide to remain unvaccinated by the end of January 2022, they will self-terminate their employment with the public service,” he said.