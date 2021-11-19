Landowner offers water for Gizo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SEVENTY-three-year-old Gideon Luaboe says he is ready to offer the underground water source on his area at Malakerava for any water development in Gizo.

In an interview with Island Sun Gizo, he said the water source on his area never goes dry and is a potential water source that would supply water to parts of Gizo.

Luaboe’s area is at Malakerava 3 and most business houses have been visiting his area to collect water when water shortage strikes Gizo.

“It is an underground water and in the past 30 years I lived in Gizo, the water never went dry. If the government is serious about our water issue, build a huge reservoir, connect to storage tanks and supply water to eastern part of Gizo.

“Similar development should be made for central Gizo and west Gizo,” he said.

Luaboe said there are lots of underground water source within Gizo vicinity that would make such development possible.

He stressed that Gizo water issue is a result of leaders’ lack of commitment for the welfare of people living and working in Gizo.

“I made a proposal to a group called Gizo Water Supply in the 90s but they just ignore the proposal. I don’t know what forced the group to ignore the proposal given the need of proper water supply in Gizo.

“I see this issue has no political support and this must change,” Luaboe said.