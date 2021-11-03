Kolombangara leaders condemn child killing

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

MORE than 50 people including chiefs, elders, school teachers and youths last week gathered at Imagination Island Resort to condemn the killing of primary school girl last month.

The meeting also gave an opportunity for chiefs, elders and youths to strengthen cooperation to assist police find the culprits to face justice.

In a statement to Island Sun Gizo office, chiefs, elders, leaders and the people of Kolombangara Island described the act as “brutal, horrendous and cowardice killing of an innocent child”.

The leaders also condemned the action in a strongest form.

“Chiefs, Elders and leaders came together on the 27th of October to mourn and also to deliberate on how best to deal with the current issue in our cultural and customary practices.

“As leaders and law-abiding citizens of our community, it is time to show strength, quality leadership and maturity in dealing with the murder of this child and also other impacts that have affected our communities and people.

“We condemn the killing, but at this stage cannot direct any blame on one particular grouping as it will be premature to do so while Police are still investigating the case.

“We value the good work of our police, who have been working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice and we call for support from individuals, families and community members to come forward with evidences to assist our Police with the case,” the statement said.

It states that a resolution has been agreed upon between relevant Stakeholders to ensure the security and safety of people, especially school children, girls and women are safeguarded at all levels.

One key resolution is organize a cultural and customary rite to the families of the deceased to calm and subdue the current volatile situation, while police continued with their investigations.

“We appreciate words of condolences and condemnations from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Premier of Malaita Province Daniel Suidani, Children Affairs minister Freda Tuki, Gizo-Kolombangara MP Lanelle Tanagada, Mayor City Council, Women’s Group, Churches Groups, Youth groups, and many others who haves shared with us in their words of sympathy and condolences to the family,” the statement said.