Judgment on fire-arm case today

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE man charged with a count of in possession of a fire-arm will know his fate today.

Judgement on a firearms related case is set to be made today at the Honiara Magistrates Court.

Principal Magistrate Felix Hollision will deliver the judgment via zoom.

This is the case of Alfred Maefalea who was arrested and charged after police allegedly discovered a firearm inside his vehicle in the early hours of June 6, 2020.

He denied the allegation and a trial was conducted on his case.

Police said after they discovered the gun in his vehicle, he was immediately arrested and escorted to the Central Police Station watch house with the firearm where he was formally arrested and placed in police custody.

He then was charged with one count of possession of firearm without license contrary to section 5 (2) (a) of the Firearms and Ammunitions Act.

Police said the Honiara City Response Unit (CRU) was on a routine patrol in the Kukum area when they came across a car parked in the Guzo Point area along the Kukum Highway.

On checking the vehicle, officers discovered the driver asleep in the driver’s seat and believed to be drunk. They also discovered a modified point-22 firearm wrapped in a bag in the boot of the suspect’s vehicle.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears on behalf of the crown