“Iron queens” stuck in Nauru

By Taromane Martin

WEIGHTLIFTING queens Jenly Wini and Mary Lifu Kini are currently stranded in Nauru awaiting any opportunity to travel back to Honiara.

The two local weightlifters are currently both in quarantine along with other fellow pacific island weightlifters who have been training at the Oceania Weightlifting National Institute at New Caledonia.

Local weightlifting President Mr Fujiyama Naoyuki confirmed to SunSPORTS saying the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands and their federation are trying their best to get both weightlifters back home.

“Our two lifters are now in Nauru and trying to back to Solomon as New Caledonia has already recorded confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” he told SunSPORTS.

“So far we have been successful enough to fly them to Nauru with some other lifters and we hope to have them back in Solo soon.

“Nauru has a connection flight from Nauru to Brisbane via Honiara. Maybe Honiara is for refill purposes which means no for passengers. But we are trying.

“If lucky this week, if not then later, NOCSI is also working on it. If there is confirmation then we let you know date when both athletes will arrive home,” Mr Naoyuki adds.

Meanwhile, Ms Wini who holds the only Commonwealth Games medal for Solomon Islands is also set to represent Solomon Islands at her third Olympic Games.

She gained qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games after a brilliant performance at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships held in Gold Coast, last month.

While Kini, who is also seeking Olympic qualification, is the current the Pacific Games 55 kg women’s title holder after winning three gold medals, in the snatch: clean and jerk and the overall position at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Both lifters are among some local footballers in Fiji and Vanuatu and students who are also trying to find their way back home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shutting down the whole world.

