Investigations into missing $300k nearly done: Mangau

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Police commissioner Mostyn Mangau says investigations into the missing $300,000 under police custody is nearing completion.

In a press conference yesterday, Mr Mangau said he has received information from his officers that they only need to interview one person before investigations can be wrapped up.

He adds yesterday that this person is yet to be approached by police.

He said that person is not working with the police but an outsider and officers are yet to get his statement, but once that statement is obtained then investigators will finalise the file and forward it to the DPP for viewing and advice on the charges.

Mangau said once the file is finalised, it will determine how many people were involved in the missing exhibit money; but at the moment only one suspect is identified.

This is the missing $300,000 cash money that was confiscated from the so-called Director of One-link Pacifica during police investigations.

That money was kept under police custody as exhibit money for the case against the One Link Director, but it went missing while under the care of an entrusted officer of the RSIPF.