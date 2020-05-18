Here’s what you need to know

Advertise with Islandsun

RSIPF to enforce full lockdown in emergency zone Poha to Alligator Creek

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) appeals to all the good citizens living within the Emergency Zone from Poha, west of Honiara to Alligator Creek east of Honiara to observe the full lockdown which is being planned for 6pm on Wednesday, May 20 to 6am Friday, May 22, 2020.

“This is going to be a 36-hour lockdown. It will NOT be an exercise as an Order will be issued making it law. Officers of the RSIPF will arrest anyone who contravene the Order which is expected to be gazetted this week,” says Acting Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau.

Acting Commissioner Mangau explains: “Any one breaking the Order could be fined a maximum of $10,000 or imprisoned for five years or both.”

“During the 36-hour lockdown, no one will be allowed to leave their residence. All businesses will be closed during that period.

“No vessels including OBMs will be allowed to leave or arrive at the Honiara port after 6pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 until after 6am Friday, May 22, 2020.”

Only those people working in the essential and emergency services will be allowed to move around during the 36-hour lockdown. The essential services include:

Health workers;

Police officers;

Officers of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO);

Ambulance officers;

Staff of the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation and all FM stations in Honiara;

Officers of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands and other Banks;

Staff of the Utility companies including SIWA, SIEA, Solomon Telekom and B-Mobile

The emergency services include:

Health workers

Police Officers

Officers of NDMO

Red Cross Officers

Officers of the Ministry Infrastructure Development

Officers of the Ministry of Finance; and

Officers of the Maritime Services

Acting Commissioner Mangau adds: “Anyone who is not an officer of the essential or emergency services have to apply for an exemption from the Police Operation Centre (POC) at the Rove Police Headquarters before 6pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

“If you do not get a response by that deadline then that means your application for an exemption has not been approved.

“Just because you have applied for an exemption does not mean you are exempted. You have to get an approval in response to your application.

“Any exemption during the last curfew in April is not valid for this lockdown. You have to reapply for a new exemption,” Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

The Police Operation Centre (POC) can be contacted on the following telephones:

27891;

27893;

27895; and

Toll free line 999

POC can also be contacted through email: [email protected]

Acting Commissioner Mangau explains: “RSIPF will be setting up checkpoints from Poha to Alligator Creek to enforce the lockdown.

“Six compliance teams will also patrolling areas outside of the checkpoints. Anyone with a life threatening emergency is encouraged to approach any police check point closest to you.”

The police check points will be located at Poha River, White River, Rove, Honiara City Council Roundabout; Kukum Roundabout, Ranadi. Lungga and Alligator Creek.

“I call on all the good citizens living within the Emergency Zone from Poha to Alligator Creek to prepare yourselves for the 36-hour lockdown as part of the Solomon Islands Government preparations in case of an outbreak of the coronavirus within Honiara or in the country.

“Let us observe whatever Order that the Government issues as this will help protect our country against this virus. Iumi tugeta againstim COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

–POLICE MEDIA

