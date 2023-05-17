GP’s stakeholders challenged to stand up for children

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

GUADALCANAL Provincial government has challenged all their stakeholders to continue standing up for children and speak for them.

Supervising Premier for Guadalcanal Provincial government Lazarus Rina made this call on behalf of the GPA during the launch of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) 2023 to 2026 earlier this week.

“As the provincial ECD action plan serves a guiding tool for multi-sectoral delivery of ECD programs and services, partnership, resources mobilization, and allocations, I challenged all our stakeholders to continue standing up for our young children, speak for them, and preserve their rights to ensure achieving their fullest potentials,” Rina said.

He said the commitment that the province together with its partners made for young children, now translated to an Action Plan, underscores the strategies central to the needs of communities and households with young children with key actions to improve access, equitable and quality delivery of ECD related programs and services responsive to the needs of young children, their families and communities.