GP youths on leadership training

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

YOUTH leaders from Guadalcanal Province are undertaking three days of leadership training aimed at grooming youths to have good leadership qualities.

The training is hosted and funded by the International Republican Institute in the US.

Janet Tuhaika, general secretary for Solomon Islands National Council of Women, said the idea is to train these youth leaders to help young people to become good leaders in all settings.

“We need to groom new leaders because young people are the new people to take over leadership positions. They need to be groomed because we Solomon Islanders sometimes have no care attitudes on things but leadership is very important because leaders makes decisions where affects the lives of people.

“It doesn’t matter at what level. Leaders if they are mentored as to what makes a good leader we hope that we can groom people with potential to become better leaders in the future,” she said.

Melinda Kii, programme officer for International Republican Institute in the country said his training is to encourage youths networking around the provinces where the training is implemented in for them to work together from the village level to their community, ward level and provincial level

Kii said these provinces were identified because they have existing provincial youth councils. This training is also to engaged youth on civic awareness in terms of their rights and engagement especially on leadership.

Twenty-six-year-old Esther Tangithia from Longu in Guadalcanal said she is grateful to be part of this youth leadership training because it will help her to motivate her fellow youth members in her community on how to become a good leader in all works of life.

“Also this training will help me see and recognise the challenges leader’s faces in all setting and how they are managed or addressed. At the same time this training will help me groom my skills to become a good leader in the future,” Ms Tangithia said.

Meanwhile the same training was already conducted for Western Province youth leaders and the second training was carried out in Malaita.

This one is the third and the next one will be for Choiseul youth leaders.