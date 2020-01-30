Gov’t through MHMS carries out measures to ensure citizens are safe

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

THE National Government through the Ministry Of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) with other agencies is taking a leading role to manage and strategize on measures to combat coronavirus in Solomon Islands.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in accordance with the Immigration Act and Quarantine Act, Solomon Islands would advise travel advisories and measures be implemented to ensure safety to citizens of Solomon Islands.

“All persons arriving in Solomon Islands will be required to complete a Traveller’s Public Health Declaration Card (Copy attached). This advisory becomes effective from January 28, 2020. This traveller’s health declaration card replaces the one currently being used in relations to measles threat.

“Citizens and residents of Solomon Islands who are planning to travel to China are recommended to avoid and or defer non-essential travel and take standard precautions to prevent the infection during travel.

“All incoming international travellers will be subjected to temperature check upon arrival in Solomon Islands.

“Incoming travellers who have been in China 15 days prior to their arrival in Solomon Islands are mandated to report to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Public Health Department Emergency and Surveillance Unit on telephone +677 23650 if they develop acute respiratory infection and have symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulty.

Telekom and Bemobile staffs at the airport were all use facemask

“Incoming travellers who have travelled to or from China within the past 15 days who display symptoms including fever and cough with or without breathing difficulty will be isolated upon arrival and will be investigated for 2019-n-CoV infection.

“The vessel operators and airlines operating in Solomon Islands are mandated to report presence of sick person on board as per equipment under the International Health Regulations (2005).

The necessary directive may be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and immigration to all countries with whom Solomon Islands has Diplomatic relations including regional bodies such as the SPC and Pacific Forum as well as airlines and shipping companies that serve the Solomon’s to implement these measures.