Gov’t confirms repatriation stranded nationals in Fiji and Vanuatu

Advertise with Islandsun

THE National Government through the Covid-19 Oversight Committee has confirmed the date to repatriate our stranded nationals in Fiji and Vanuatu.

Chair of COVID-19 Oversight Committee, Mr James Remobatu has confirmed Wednesday 27 May for the repatriation process in Travel Advisory Notice No.4 issued today.

Solomon Airlines will be operating special flights to Vanuatu and Fiji purposely to repatriate stranded nationals overseas.

The first repatriation flight from Brisbane, Australia will arrive at 4:00pm local this afternoon. Passengers include foreign essential government workers, Tina hydro experts and SOE personnel and diplomats cleared by the Government to enter the country.

The second repatriation flight for stranded nationals in Fiji and Vanuatu is now confirmed for Wednesday 27th May. Solomon Airlines will be operating a Honiara-Port Vila-Nadi-Honiara trip. Flight clearance has been granted by the governments of Fiji and Vanuatu respectively.

Solomon Islands Government will also be repatriating stranded Fiji and Vanuatu nationals back to their respective countries.

DATE FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Wednesday 27th May IE664 HIR-VIL 0900 1100 IE664 VIL-NAN 1145 1415 IE664 NAN-HIR 1515 1715

All nationals who will be boarding these scheduled flights must have valid Solomon Airlines tickets and are hereby strongly encouraged to contact Solomon Airlines Office for ticketing information or visit their website: https://www.flysolomons.com/. Foreign nationals wishing to travel to Solomon Islands require prior approval from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. All passengers will be expected to wear masks throughout the flight and are encouraged to have food and water prior to boarding. The Solomon Islands Government is taking all necessary preventive measures against any potential importation of COVID-19 into the country. It is the Government’s standing health protocol to have all returning passengers from overseas undergo screening on arrival at Honiara International Airport. A mandatory 28 days’ quarantine and surveillance in one of the State’s identified quarantined facilities is also a requirement.

“We urge all the stranded nationals to take adequate precautions while being in affected countries and seek immediate medical care in case of sickness. Upon return all returning passengers both local and foreign nationals must comply with the standard protocols and health requirements put down by the Government”

“Our gratitude to the Government of Fiji and the Government of Vanuatu for looking after our stranded nationals and granting clearance for Solomon Airlines to repatriate Solomon Islands nationals. With the grace of God, we will do all we can to ensure we come out of this stronger and united,” Remobatu said.

–GCU Press

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

