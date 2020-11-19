Gov’t confirms 2 repa-flights

Advertise with Islandsun

TWO government approved repatriation flights are scheduled for November 19 and 24, 2020.

Chair of Covid-19 Oversight Committee, James Remobatu relayed this to all Solomon Islands citizens and non-nationals residing overseas.

He said on November 19, Solomon Airlines operating IE626 will depart Honiara International Airport at 0700hrs, arriving Bonriki International Airport, Kiribati at 1045hrs.

It will depart for Fiji at 1145hrs arriving Nadi International Airport at 1445hrs.

Solomon Airlines operating IE627 flight will depart Nadi International Airport on the same day for Solomon Islands arriving Honiara International Airport at 1745hrs.

For Solomon Islands students based in Philippines, the government has approved a second flight on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Solomon Airlines operating IE629 will depart Manila International Airport on November 24 at 0700hrs en route to Solomon Islands making a stopover in Biak, Indonesia arriving Honiara International Airport at 1805hrs.

Remobatu said all nationals and non-nationals who will be boarding this repatriation flights must have valid Solomon Airlines tickets and are strongly encouraged to contact Solomon Airlines Office in Brisbane and Honiara for ticketing information.

Solomon Airlines can be contacted on email [email protected] or visit their website: https://www/flysolomons.com/.

“The Government is conscious of the welfare of its citizens in view of the confirmed cases being imported through the repatriation flights coming from high risk countries,” Remobatu said.

He added the Government is very cautious of the potential importation of the virus into the country and wish to remind all incoming travellers to comply with the following requirements:

That the Joint Travel Advisory No.4 issued by the Solomon Islands Government dated 21st March 2020 is currently in force and that all incoming travellers must take heed and comply with.

With reference to the JTA No.4 paragraph 1.1, all non-nationals who wish to enter Solomon Islands must apply to the Office of the Prime Minister through the COVID-19 Oversight Committee for exemptions approval. Applications can be forwarded through the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

All persons entering Solomon Islands will undergo mandatory quarantine at a Government identified quarantine station for a specified period provided under the Solomon Islands Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations 2020.

All persons entering Solomon Islands from COVID-19 affected countries (but with regressing rate of new infections and decreasing number of active cases) must provide two negative test results from their country of origin 14 -12 days and 72 hours before travelling to Solomon Islands and will undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine and surveillance at a Government identified quarantine station. Further they will undergo a required number of qPCR tests for COVID-19 to be determined by the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities.

All persons entering Solomon Islands from very high risks COVID-19 affected countries with infection rate increasing, consistently serious or wide community transmission report must provide 3 negative test results 21 days prior to travel (day 21-18, 14-12 and 3 days before travel). All persons are required to undergo 21 days in-country mandatory quarantine period, and be required to undertake a number of qPCR tests for COVID-19 to be determined by the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities.

It is a prerequisite for all incoming travellers to MUST complete a Pre-Departure Form and Instructions on the Conduct Form truthfully and return to the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities 5 clear days before travelling into Solomon Islands. All completed pre-departure forms can be forwarded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade or any Solomon Islands Missions Overseas nearest to your location. Anyone who fail to comply and respond truthfully will be penalised with $10,000 fine or 5-years imprisonment or both. Find attached the Instructions on the Conduct Form for all incoming passengers.

The Solomon Islands government may advice Solomon Airlines to deny any person from boarding if they do not meet the above requirements.

Persons may also be denied boarding at the gate if and when symptoms of COVID-19 are physically identified on them.

Foreign nationals will meet their own quarantine costs at Government quarantine Hotels upon entry into Solomon Islands.

“All persons travelling or intending to travel to Solomon Islands are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with these travel requirements,” Remobatu said.

–GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATIONS UNIT

