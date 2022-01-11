Gov’t assures students of their allowances

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands students studying around the region have been assured that issues that resulted in the delay of the payment of their allowances will be rectified this week.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr Franco Rodie made the assurance during a talk-back show, Sunday.

“Let me assure our students in Fiji, Samoa and Papua New Guinea that yes, there has been a delay with their allowances.

“But we are trying to rectify the problem that we have encountered in terms of accessing the fund so that by the end of this week hopefully we should be able to remit funds to the education bank accounts in those countries that I have mentioned,” he said.

“We still have seven students remaining in Philippines.

“Those of you who have been following they have also sort out their visas but there are some requirements in terms of health and quarantine which did not allow us to bring them home during December.

“We are planning to bring them home hopefully before end of February.

“Remember we have not given up on you yet. We will bring you home as soon things get cleared.”