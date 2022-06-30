Government cut funds to Council of Women.

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs has withheld funds from the Solomon Islands National Council of Women (SINCW) for non-compliance.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Cedrick Alependava confirmed this to media in a press conference yesterday.

He said according to the Constitution and White Paper of Parliament in 1983, it stipulated very clearly that the Council must has an annual general meeting every year.

“There has to be good narrative report to show how you use the money according to the four policies of Women Development Division in the Ministry.”

He said that was not the case.

“Since I came in 2017, there has never been any Annual General Meeting up to now.

“It similar to the National Youth Council,” he said.

Alependava said there was such case like that and the Minister suspended the National Youth Congress and appointed a new Board.

He said now there is good governance and non-government organisations and partners showing interest to put money.

Further to that, Alependava said he met with Social Sector PS and NC, and came up with resolution to do audit and come up with AGM where ministry will support.

“Nonetheless, door of ministry is open for NCW to come and dialogue,” he said.

“We contact Office of Prime Minister with Chief of Staff to have round table with NCW to amicably solve this problem.

“Next week we can have round table discussion to release funds to our good women in Solomon Islands,” he added.