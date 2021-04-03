Good Friday celebrated across Solomon Islands

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

Christians across Solomon Islands joined others worldwide in commemorating Good Friday which signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The crucifixion of Christ is held every Good Friday, and is part of the local observance of Holy Week. It is a day observed around the world before the Easter Sunday.

It commemorates Jesus Christ’s Passion, crucifixion and death which is told in the Christian Bible.

To commemorate Good Friday is an important festival in the Christian calendar and is usually celebrated annually.

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, the day on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting, a characteristic that finds expression in the German word Karfreitag (“Sorrowful Friday”). Good Friday is celebrated on Friday, April 2.

The observation involves people fasting and praying as well; churches across the country hold services in the morning up until around 3pm.

Island Sun yesterday, visited churches within Honiara which commemorated the day with programmes that also featured the dramatization of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Youths at the Holy Cross Cathedral, held a dramatic re-enactment of the Passion of Christ that started at 9am at the Holy Compound, followed with the veneration of the cross at 3pm.

Kukum Catholic church also performed a dramatization of Christ’s crucifixion at the Kukum field to a large audience. The drama, which is traditionally called a ‘passion play’ was performed by the youths.

A large number of Christian believers also took part at church services to mark Good Friday.

Church members and visitors of the Saint Alban Parish also re-enacted the procession of the Cross as in the ritual station of the cross which depicts the final hours of Jesus’ life from White River to St Alban Church at the Rifle Range.

Hundreds of Anglicans also marched with the cross from KGVI to the Vura Parish as the youths dramatized the crucifixion of Christ from station one to 14.