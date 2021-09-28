GG leads hundreds of SOSA members in historic Walk Back to SELCO.

Advertise with Islandsun

Hundreds of Selwyn College Old Scholars Association (SOSA) members walked nearly two kilometers to their old school on west Guadalcanal to witness the unveiling of the college’s Golden Jubilee Monument by the Governor-General, Sir David Vunagi on Saturday.

Dotted along the road in their traditional school colours of their popular divisions Kirio, Masi, Noabu and Tahula, former students along with the current ones walked down memory lane as a mark of respect and to witness the unveiling and blessing of the Monument by Sir David and Archbishop Leonard Dawea respectively.

The march which started after 9am begun at the Vaturanga bridge to Selwyn College and was led by Sir David, a former school teacher and principal and the head of the Anglican Church in Melanesia, Dawea is also the chairman of the college.

Kirio division members took part in the walk back event

The unveiling of the monument was the beginning of a one-week celebration.

At Selwyn College, both the young and old generation came together to mark the landmark point in the history of one of the country’s leading national secondary schools.

Noabu division members excited to be part of the walk back to Selwyn College.

School Principal Fr. Davidson Nwaeramo said the event was significant as the college now marks its 50 years as one of the leading schools in the country.

Chairman of the Selwyn College Golden Jubilee Committee, Robert Iroga said the events brought so much joy to SOSA members.

From left, SOSA Chairman Robert Iroga, Governor General Sir David Vunagi, School Principal Davidson Nwaeramo and Archbishop Dawea infront of the Golden Jubilee monument

He said it was satisfying to see all professionals from all sectors in the country joining the march.

“This shows the contribution that the school has made to the country,” he said.

He said the celebrations are a reminder that “we must not forget our past which helped to shape our presence.”

Iroga said SOSA members are basically celebrating an institution that has contributed significantly to their lives and in helping to shape what they are today.

Tahula division members chanting their division as they walk back to Selwyn College from Vaturanga.

Selwyn College pride its uniqueness in its four divisions. The four divisions Kirio, Masi, Tahula and Noabu have come to the fore again this golden jubilee celebrations.

SOSA members have been divided into the four divisions since the beginning of the year and have been raising funds to the rehabilitation of the school’s classrooms.

Over the next week, SOSA members hold celebrations and climaxing in the handover of the money they raised to the school on October 1 at the St Barnabas Cathedral.

Meanwhile the Saturday event will now be an annual event with the introduction of SOSA day on September 25th.

SOSA MEDIA