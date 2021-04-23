Fundraising for legal fee for suspended Malaita PS

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

A fundraising drive to raise funds for the legal fee of the suspended Provincial Secretary of Malaita province started yesterday in Auki.

The fundraising was spearheaded by members of Mala-MOI Council of Chiefs and Malaita For Democracy (M4D) and will continue today until tomorrow.

Activities involved in the fundraising yesterday included wheelbarrow drive, card games and cash donations from members of public in Auki town.

It was announced during the fundraising yesterday that the legal fee is $45,000.

According to PARU office, the fundraising is to raise funds to support Fredrick Faabasua in his suspension legal case against the national government.

PARU recently reported that a similar fundraising drive was also organised by some Malaitans in Honiara and proposed to be held on Wednesday this week in Honiara.

The fundraising was organized under the banner “Malaita people united action” and there are venues identified in Honiara for the fundraising.

In Auki, the fundraising started yesterday and will end tomorrow with a live concert by Kumara Vibes at the Auki Central Market in Auki.

According to PARU, High Court hearing of Faabasua’s case will be on April 30 in Honiara.