From Driver to owning Apartments.

Timothy Raurau from Takwa in North Malaita dream of owning an Apartment comes to reality yesterday.

Called T.R Apartments the magnificent building was officially open by the Minister of Culture and Tourism Bartholomew Parapolo witnessed by guests from the Australian High Commission, Bank South Pacific, Solomon Airlines and Ministry of Tourism.

It was an inspiration achievement for someone like Mr Raurau who started a job as a driver to owning a high standard apartment.

From left, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Culture Andrew Nihopara, TR Apartment Director Timothy Raurau and Minister Bartholomew Parapolo cutting the ribbon

Born in 1969 his involvement in business started when his late father Michael Raurau Snr retired and started a transport business.

However, at that time he did not realise what the future would lies ahead of him until he landed a job as a driver for passenger and cargo truck along the North Malaita road.

Being a driver doesn’t stop him to venture into other businesses such as operating transport business, road construction, cutting trees and Timber milling.

Minister Parapolo and Timothy Raurau enjoying the entertaiments

Raurau involvement in tourism started when he was approached to transfer divers touring the Solomon Islands from Honiara International Airport using mini bus. That landed him a contract with Bilikiki drive boat to transfer dive tourists from one boat to another.

It was through this relationship that he did some tour training with Visitor’s Bureau both in diving tours and eco-tourism.

But his biggest break into business occurred when he won the bids to do the Ranadi Sea front reconstruction, April Hill road and Naha road. Adding to that he met another business friend Dr Deo who he shared his vision to build the TR Apartments.

Tourism officers inside the TR Apartments

Dr Deo assisted Mr Raurau to access funding from the Bank South Pacific to eventually construct the apartment.

Looking back on his journey he appreciates and thank those who supported him through to this point of time.

He acknowledges his family, government through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Finance, business friends, Dr Deo, contractor, Bank South Pacific, Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

He appeals for continues support with this business from all friends and business partners to see tourism grow in the country.