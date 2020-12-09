Frigates gets okay for semis

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

By Taromane Martin

THE Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) and the local organizing committee for the 2020 Solomon Cup have given Isabel Frigates the okay for today’s semifinals.

Frigates who finished second in Group B behind Makira Ulawa Kakamora were facing uncertainty of appearing in today’s semifinals after Honiara Warriors filed a complaint to the LOC and SIFF claiming their 5-0 win over Central Shields was fixed.

But in a statement yesterday, SIFF said the Solomon Cup 2020 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) had met yesterday evening and agreed to allow the semi-finals to go ahead despite receiving the complaint filed by the Honiara Warriors against Isabel Frigates and Central Shield for the alleged match-fixing during the group stage.

SIFF said the LOC after assessing the allegation of match fixing there was not solid evidence to stop Frigates from playing against Malaita Eagles in the first semifinal schedule for 12 PM today.

Advertisements

“LOC has decided that the first semi-final match between Malaita Eagles and Isabel Frigates will go ahead as scheduled following the LOC’s assessment that the level of evidence submitted by the Honiara Warriors at the close of business today is insufficient to stop the participation of Isabel Frigates in the first semi-final.

“Given the seriousness of the allegation, however, the LOC has given Honiara Warriors further opportunity should they wish to provide further evidence,” the statement said.

“Similarly, the level of evidence is not sufficient to enable the LOC to refer the matter to the SIFF Disciplinary Committee for determination.

“Should the Honiara Warriors submit further evidence then the Isabel Frigates and Central Shields shall be afforded the opportunity to respond to any further evidence submitted against them.

“Meanwhile the LOC will inform the management of the three teams separately of the LOC’s decision before the commencement of the semi-finals tomorrow (today),” the statement adds.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

