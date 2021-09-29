Forestry says it’s keen on copying SFRM model

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Ministry of Forest and Research is eying replication of the Sustainable Forest Resource Management (SFRM) Project model in the country once the project comes to an end.

This was highlighted at the SFRM Joint Coordinated Committee (JCC) meeting held recently. JCC is a platform that implementors of the SFRM project sits together to update, scrutinize and analyse ongoing activities implemented at two selected pilot sites – Kumoniboli and Falake communities.

Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) on behalf of the Japanese Government and its people is partnering with the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Forestry and Research in implementing this model here.

Forestry Deputy Secretary, Wilfred Atomea says the SFRM project model is an ideal way forward for Solomon Islands rural community setting, given our nature of living that depends very much on our forest resources.

“With our overall aim to divert current thinking on reducing logging and transforming forest industry to a more sustainable pathway, the two demonstration pilots must be successful and the model replicate across the country while the SFRM Project is running.

“The Ministry of Forestry and Research is renewing our commitment as a government to continue implementing the programmes and hopefully this remaining year will be another year of making advancement in enhancing the principles and demonstration of Sustainable Forest Resources Management in rural settings to assist in improving the resources management that will trickle down to individual members of the tribal and community members.”

He adds amongst other ongoing collaborating pilot and research projects that we have engaged with, SFRM project had been successful and generally in line with its schedule.

“The policy redirection of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) for the forestry sector focuses on two areas; Downstream processing and Sustainable Logging Development Program, thus the SFRM project remain relevant and significant under these two policy programs and is progressing well on schedule with its immense benefits to target groups particularly at the Ministry of Forestry and Research and the two pilot sites namely Komuniboli in Guadalcanal and Falake in Malaita.”

Resident Representative of JICA Solomon Islands Office, Mr Motoyuki Uegaki says he is inspired to hear the project is making a good progress and achievements with its activities so far.

“I can easily pick up some outcomes which came out after the last JCC meeting. First, the solidarity of the stakeholder of the forest sector has become stronger than ever.

“Second, the social networking system of the project is increasingly holding the spotlight than ever. Third, the survey on gender issue was constructed mainly in the pilot sites and its result being finalized are forthcoming.”

Mr Uegaki adds he firmly believes the knowledge has been created and transferred to the pilot site communities.

“I am sure that the communities and the Ministry are now steadily equipped and will fully utilize the knowledge learned during the project as a tool to guide people in communities to protect, manage and conserve their forest resources.

“And I hope that knowledge will spread not only to the pilot sites but also to other communities going into the future.”

–MOFR PRESS