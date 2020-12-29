Foreigners arrested after quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

POLICE have arrested and charged three foreigners for prohibition of entry of non-citizens under the SOPE regulation.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says the three foreigners had entered travelling in two separate yachts together earlier this month and were seen anchored at Baralau Island, Aola, east Guadalcanal.

“According to information received both yachts departed from Denarau port in Fiji on November 18, 2020 and arrived in Solomon Islands, December 1, 2020,” Mangau said.

“The matter was reported to police and Patrol boat Gizo was sent to escort the two foreign yachts,” he added.

“Upon arrival of the yachts, Immigration, Customs and Police conducted a joint search after a thorough clearance done by Health authorities.

“The crews were quarantined prior to their arrest.

Advertisements

“Concerning their entry, there was no application received by the Oversight Committee from the yachts and there was no permission given.

“I would like to thank officers from Immigration, Customs and Health for their tremendous support to Police in the initial investigation of the yachts’ illegal entry.

“I also wish to thank Officers of National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) for their hard work in ensuring the matter is before courts.

“I believe the same support will continue in the near future should there be any similar incident of this nature occurs.”

The suspects were remanded at Rove Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) as of December 23, 2020 for further ruling on bail application until yesterday.

–POLICE MEDIA

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

