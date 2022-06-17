Filualea calls for cooperation on implemented national projects at Maluâ€™u

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MEMBER of Parliament for North Malaita, Senley Lewi Filualea calls on resource owners in the constituency to continue providing support towards the implementation of national projects at Maluâ€™u provincial sub-centre.

He said the establishment of Maluâ€™u as one of the provincial sub-centres in the province was done by the government and it is always committed to support the idea.

Filualea said as a regional sub-centre for northern region, the government is supporting the construction of Maluâ€™u wharf project that will soon be completed.

He said another project is Maluâ€™u fisheries project that has completed with the support of both national government and donor partners, and ready to begin operation.

Filualea also said that CEMA will soon reopen at Maluâ€™u as it â€œonly awaits minor works to be done to begin its operation. This is another good news for farmers within northern region of the provinceâ€.

He said there is another project for Maluâ€™u sub-centre which is the construction of a new Maluâ€™u market facility to be funded by the Australian government.

Filualea said this series of projects portrays governmentâ€™s commitment and support to its people of north Malaita and the northern region of the province.

He said services will provide by these projects when completed will have huge benefit on people and will contribute to enhance economic activities in the province.

On that note, Filualea said that â€œin order for the projects to benefit us, itâ€™s all about our commitments, collaboration and efforts to achieve them and our development aspirationâ€.