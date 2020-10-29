ESP fisheries, tourism applications cleared

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

THE first round of assessment of all applications towards the Economic Stimulus Package under Fisheries and Tourism sectors completed the entire screening process this week.

That’s according to the ESP Oversight Committee of the national government.

“This means approvals have been made on the most genuine applications through the vigorous screening process,” a government statement said.

“Following the completion of the screening process, the recipients whose applications are approved will be contacted in the coming days,” the statement continued.

“All successful applicants will be contacted to collect their letter of offer from the committee and sign an agreement with the ESP Oversight Committee.

“The purpose of the agreement is to ensure that all recipients are committed and are obligated to utilise the ESP support according to its intending purposes when they applied.

Advertisements

“As stated in the agreement, all recipients of the ESP are obliged to report to the committee during the monitoring stage that the funds they receive are utilised accordingly to the stated purpose that they had applied for.”

The ESP Committee reiterates that all applications go through a vigorous and strict screening and selection process and a list of information relating to the applications will be published via a database following the launch of a data software today.

Meanwhile, approvals for projects such as piggery, poultry, timber milling and root crops are currently under screening process and is expected to complete by the end of this week or early next week.

Process to release payments on cleared recipients is under way as well.

“The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the implementation of the ESP on the interest of the wellbeing of the people, national stability and economic empowerment,” the statement said.

–OPMC PRESS

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

