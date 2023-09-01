Election candidate faces court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

An election candidate is facing court for allegedly failing to acquit his campaign spending.

Philip Silas Ika Junior appeared in court yesterday before Principal Magistrate Elma Veenah Rizzu Hilly for his plea.

However, the defendant could not take his plea because Prosecution did an amendment to the charge inside court.

Thus, court advised Mr Ika Jr to seek advice from his lawyer before entering a plea.

The magistrate was disappointed with prosecution for not preparing before coming to court.

She also told prosecution and defence that it is important to check their file and work before coming to court, so that such incidents will not occur in the future.

Court adjourned the matter for today for the defendant to take his plea.

Bail was extended for defendant.

It was alleged Ika Junior registered as a candidate of the East Kwaio Constituency in 2019 National General Election.

July 19-20, 2019 Silas allegedly failed to submit to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, a statement of account in an approved form, specifying the expenses incurred during his campaign for the National General Election and the source of all funds used to meet those expenses.

Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the defence.