DCGA committed in delivering policy priorities: PM

Advertise with Islandsun

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the National Government is fully committed in delivering its policy priorities in the interests of peace, unity, national stability and economic advancement.

Speaking in Parliament this week, the Prime Minister said it is upon the foundation of peace, unity, national stability and economic advancement that sets the course of his government.

“It is upon this foundation, that, we will move this beloved country forward for the betterment of our children and our children’s children,” he said.

On that note, Prime Minister Sogavare urged all citizens to unite, join hands and work together for the common good of this nation and its people.

“One may have noticed that along with the strong commitment by the majority in aiming for the common good, there are a few individuals that have an agenda to drive the government from achieving the common good,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it is in the best interest of all Solomon Islanders for our children to grow up in a society free from wrong decisions made by their fore fathers.

“We want our children to grow into a society where they enjoy lasting peace and unity in a stable nation that fully enjoys economic prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has encouraged the Office of the Official Opposition to work together with the Government in the country’s development aspirations. “We must work together for the good of this nation and its people and to refrain from resorting to petty issues by arrogantly driving a self-serving agenda that will not benefit the interest of the people,” he said.