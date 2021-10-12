Cyber Security awareness held at Gizo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GOVERNMENT Officials are currently in Gizo to carry out Cyber Security awareness.

The team today host a workshop at the Chacha Building for Civil Society Organisations and other Non-government Organisations after they met with Western Province Officials yesterday.

Island Sun understands that Solomon Islands is yet to have a cyber-law – meaning cybercrimes have remain unpunished to some extent.

In October 2020, Plan International Australia, in collaboration with ChildFund Australia and Western Sydney University, launched Online Safety in the Pacific, a report looking at the challenges and opportunities children’s technology use presents in Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.

The research highlighted a critical gap in access to online safety and digital literacy programs, with children, young people and their families.

The research found that Solomon Islands under-equipped to reap the benefits of the digital age while also staying safe online.

According to the research, children in Solomon Islands is vulnerable to cyberbullying and hacking on social media.

It also found that access to digital technology remains a key challenge, with 50% of children reported that they do not own or have reliable access to a digital device but access parents and friend’s device to scout online.

The research emphasized that parents are responsible to for children’s safety online.

“While many children and young people have a sense of the ways digital technology might contribute to a better world, there is significant scope to encourage them to think more expansively about future opportunities and how digital technology might be mobilised to connect and to participate safely and meaningfully,” the research states.