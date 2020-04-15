CSSI Commissioner summoned

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

COMMISSIONER of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) was been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday 14th April.

Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi was summoned by the Chief Magistrate to explain why Correctional Service did not remand five suspects who had reportedly breached the weekend’s curfew orders.

The five accused appeared in court on Saturday and were ordered to be remanded in custody by the court.

However when their cases were called out yesterday the CSSI officers did not bring forth the accused since they were not remanded.

As a result, Chief Magistrate Emma Garo summoned the CSSI Commissioner to appear in court and explain why CSSI did not remand the five accused.

Mr Manelusi told the court that he was not aware because he was not informed.

Manelusi then told the court that he will make an internal enquiry within the CSSI about the issue.

Magistrate Garo then made orders that she expects the report from the CSSI by today regarding the issue of not remanding the five accused in Rove custody.

The five accused were charged for breaching curfew orders on Friday night, this include one female and four males while 58 others are yet to be charged by police.

Police on the first night of curfew arrested 53 suspects and detained five vehicles for alleged breaching of the curfew under the State of Public Emergency which was enforced from 8pm April 10 to 5am April 11, 2020 within the Emergency Zone in Honiara.

