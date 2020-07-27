COVID-19 talk

PARLIAMENT to approve another State of Public Emergency, third meeting resumes today
The third meeting of the 11th Parliament resumes today to consider the motion to approve another State of Public Emergency for another four months.
The previous State of Public Emergency approved by Parliament expired on July 24, 2020, thus, His Excellency the Governor General declared on July 24, 2020 a new State of Public Emergency in Solomon Islands, pursuant to Section 16 subsection 3 of the Constitution.
Debate on the motion is expected to take place tomorrow and Wednesday this week and if this motion is approved by Parliament, the State of Public Emergency shall continue in force until the expiration of four months, or unless revoked by a resolution of Parliament.
The State of Public Emergency will allow government to make orders for the fight against the global COVID 19 pandemic.
Solomon Islands is still among 12 countries in the world that are yet to record any cases of COVID-19.
After dealing with the motion on the State of Public Emergency, Parliament will go on a special adjournment to allow the Public Accounts Committee to review two Supplementary Appropriation Bills before resuming on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
–PARLIAMENT MEDIA