COVID-19 FUNDS

Donors provide $424.3 million to help Solomon Islands against global pandemic

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands bilateral and multilateral partners have injected about $424.3 million to help the country fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already received a total of SBD$424,276,628.93 direct budget support collectively from:

The Asian Development Bank – SBD$ 213,439,376.72 The World Bank Group – SBD$ 126,073,545.06 DFAT Australia – SBD$ 70,384,407.15 MFAT New Zealand – SBD$ 14,379,300

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma confirmed in Parliament on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board approved and disbursed SBD$233.70 million in June, 2020, in emergency financing to help Solomon Islands address urgent balance of payments needs created by COVID-19.

Mr Kuma said a there are uncertainty surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in our economy, the Government through his Ministry continue to dialogue with our donors and partners for further additional support towards financing COVID 19 preparedness and response initiatives of the government.

“On behalf of the government I would like to express my sincere appreciation and acknowledged to our development partners who have stand by our side during this time of uncertainty and being a true friend in indeed.

“The government will continue to work with you in partnership and collaboration as we journey into new heights for now and in the future,” he said.

Parliament has adjourned to Wednesday, August 12 to regularise two Supplementary bills.

