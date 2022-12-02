Court wants a quick one on Winwin case

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Court has told counsels in the case of the general manager for Winwin mining company to quickly progress the case.

Principal magistrate Tearo Beneteti said this is because the charges against accused, Dan Shi, are only minor ones.

She said intimidation charge is a minor offence and thus should be disposed off quickly by the court.

Meanwhile defence lawyer Silverio Lepe sought for adjournment on the matter to allow him time to submit proper proposal to the prosecution.

Lepe said since the earthquake their office at the Anthony Saru building has been closed.

He said their office was badly affected and the landlord is still assessing the building.

Lepe also informed court that his client needs to travel out from Honiara for work purposes and will make submissions to vary bail conditions.

Magistrate Beneteti said the defendant is on police bail and there is nothing to vary as the court does not have control over police bail, unless the prosecution makes proper application on bail before the court, then defence can apply to the court for variation on bail.

Beneteti adjourned the case to December 8, 2022 for mention.

Shi is charged with two counts of intimidation relating to an incident that occurred on Aprill 1 this year.

Prosecution alleged that the charge was in relation to the incident alleged to have occurred on April 1, 2022, where some landowners called in at Winwin Company to seek advance payment for the purpose of purchasing goods to mourn with one of their landowners who died at that time.

It was alleged that Shi appeared with a replica gun and intimidated the landowners since he was not happy with one of the landowners who had accompanied the team.

The replica gun is now with police and subject to investigation as to how it reached the country. The replica guns are not the ones that came into the country for police training.

Steward Tonowane is appearing for the crown while Silverio Lepe of Sol-Law represents the defendant.