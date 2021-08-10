Court circuits for August deferred

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Court circuits for August have been deferred until further notice.

Principal magistrate Felix Hollison announced this in court yesterday, explaining that this deferment will have an impact on an ongoing case against five men in Buala, Isabel province.

The case of Jimmy Taea, Tony Godwin, Hamilton Puza, Joseph Sago and Steward Gift was set for trial on August 16 in Buala.

Meanwhile, defence also informed court that they are having difficulty with funding and might not be available for the trial.

Hollison adjourned the case to August 27 for mention.

The men are accused of damaging and destroying properties belonging to a number of families at Jejevo Village, Isabel Province over a mining row early this year.

The men are each facing one count of going armed in public, 13 counts of wilful and unlawful damage and three counts of simple larceny.

Police alleged that on March 8, 2021 between 2pm and 3pm at Jejevo Village, the men entered the village and committed the offences.

The allegation said on March 8 about 20 men including the five accused left Furona and went to Jejevo armed with weapons such as knives, spear guns, spears, axes and rocks.

It is alleged they entered the village and destroyed a number of properties belonging to 13 families in Jejevo Village and stole properties of three people, the total value of properties destroyed is $350,000 while the total value of the stolen items is more than $67,000.

The accused are represented by private lawyer Lappy Hite while Police Prosecution Service prosecutes the case in court.