Councilors’ case today

THE two Honiara City Councilors Reginald Sanau Ngati and Billy Abae will appear again in court today after their case was adjourned yesterday.

The appearance yesterday was for lawyers to update court on issues regarding trial but since the presiding magistrate attended to other commitments, court clerks informed parties that the case was adjourned for today.

This is relating to the intimidation charge regarding allegations of an incident which occurred at the Council’s headquarter on June 13, 2020.

Prosecution said the two councilors threatened the Honiara City Clerk at the Council’s Headquarter; the city clerk due to fear reported the matter to police.

Abae and Ngati were then arrested.

Ngati is the current Councilor for Vura ward and Abae is the Councilor for Vavaya Ward.

In the last occasion both of them denied the charge and entered not guilty pleas.

Private Lawyer Allan Hou is representing both accused.