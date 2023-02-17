Concerns raised on police officers posted in Ulawa

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Concerns have been raised against police officers posted at the Police Post in Ulawa.

A concerned Ulawa man who wanted his name withheld said police officers in Ulawa are not doing their job instead they are engaging in unlawful activities.

The man said the officers involve themselves with youths drinking home-brew and even taking marijuana.

“Police officers are supposed to do the right thing,” he says.

He said officers should be the people upholding law and order in the communities and be a role model for communities.

The man calls on the Police Commissioner to investigate the behaviour of the officers and take action against them.

However, when contacted the Provincial Police Commander Peter Sitai, he denied receiving any complaints from the communities about the allegation.

He said the allegations are serious and called on the leaders, chiefs and elders in Ulawa Island to report to his office any concerns about the officers, so that proper action can be taken to address the issue.