Civic Training underway in Gizo

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SELECTED participants who will be assisting the Electoral Office during the upcoming provincial elections in Western and Choiseul Provinces are undergoing civic training in an effort to hold smooth elections.

The participants were greeted by the Western Province’s Administration representatives during the official launching of the program.

Speaking to the participants, Speaker of Western Province, Adrian Gina congratulated participants who were selected to be part of the program on behalf of their communities and wards.

He told those present that election is vitally important to nominate and vote for new leaders who will be taking the lead in the development aspiration of the province so as delivering needed services for the people.

Gina adds that preparation for the upcoming provincial election is paramount, voters list must be reviewed in doing so can give voting rights to those eligible.

WP Speaker delivering his key note address

“This is the process whereby you as elected participants of upcoming provincial elections drive the democratic process in electing our leaders.

“We must inform, empower, motivate and build our people’s confidence to fully take part in the democratic process of election,” he said.

Gina urged participants to be aware of misinformation that would put to risk the importance of civic education and awareness that has been carried out prior to the election processes.

Philothea Paul, Media Communication Awareness, Team Leader of SIEC

“On behalf of Western Province caretaker administration and leadership, I would like to convey our appreciation to all of you civic and voters’ awareness team members for availing yourselves for the work that is ahead of us,” he said.