China: we value education

China’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands Li Ming says his country values education development and will continue to invest in this sector as the relationship between the two countries continue to grow.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) dormitory project, Ambassador Ming said China is honored to make contributions to the future of Solomon Islands.

“SINU is the national university of Solomon Islands, and the students today will become leaders, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers and CEOs of the nation in the future, so we are honored to make contributions to the future of Solomon Islands,” he said.

The project consists of 3 brand new 4-floor dormitory buildings, a one-floor activity hall, a one-floor equipment house plus auxiliary projects including greening and road building.

It includes 216 rooms and is able to provide accommodation for more than 900 students.

China will further provide beddings and necessary furniture for each room, so students will be able to move in with only a suitcase.

“Education is a vital area of cooperation and we are willing to promote cooperation between Universities in Solomon Islands and China.

“This is a new area of cooperation with great potential,” Ming said.

There are already 70 Solomon Islands students studying in China and this year the Chinese Government will offer scholarships for another 20 students.

Ming said a Chinese language training program will be the next focus of education cooperation and wish that SINU will house the first Confucius Institute in the country.

The Dormitory Buildings when completed will be used first as the games village for 2023 Pacific Games next year.

The two governments have been working hard and closely to make sure the construction is completed according to schedule.

Ambassador Ming reiterated that China is committed to building a community of shared future for mankind and stands firmly in helping Solomon Islands friends to achieve its development goals.

Last month, the Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a high level delegation to visit Solomon Islands.

The two countries signed nine important documents to promote cooperation in trade, infrastructure, investment, economic and technical cooperation, health, civil aviation, environmental protection and climate change while Honiara city and China’s Jiangmen city established their sister relationship.

Ambassador Ming believes that with the unfolding of a new chapter in the bilateral relations, the cooperation will promote more real and tangible development for Solomon Islands.

– Gov’t Communication Department