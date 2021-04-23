Charges amended for domestic violence case

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A domestic violence and sexual offence case has had charges against the accused amended.

Public Prosecution filed the information on the amended charges to the defence lawyer in High Court this week.

This is the case of a man alleged to have committed domestic violence and sexual offences alleged on unknown dates in 2017 and 2018.

Public Prosecution filed the amended information, thus meaning the defence will need some time to obtain instruction from the accused.

High Court Judge Justice Leonard Maina then adjourned the case to May 5, 2021 for pleas to be entered.

Defence also mentioned in court yesterday that they are also intending to make a bail application, to allow the accused released on bail while his case is progressing before the court.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution prosecutes the case in court while Ron Dickey Pulekera represents the accused.