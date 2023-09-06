Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

SUPERVISING Police commander for Malaita, Lesley Kili calls on public transport owners in Malaita province to be cautious on overloading of trucks with passengers.

The call came following influx of people started experienced on Monday this week from Honiara to the province for the voter’s registration.

“As of Monday, number of people coming to Auki from Honiara has increased and most of them came purposely for the registration.

“With that we identified most of the public transports have been overloaded with passengers and posed risk of accident.

“Considering the status of roads in the province, transport owners were advised to take extra precaution not to risk their passengers.

“Also, traffic rules must be adhered at all times to ensure safety of passengers and service they provide,” he said.

Kili said the registration has just begun and they expect more influx of people to the province for the whole of this month.

He said Auki police has however planned an operation to curb overloading and traffic rules in general which will commence soon.

PPC Kili also said that the Police had issued warning to all traffic owners and drivers on the matter, whilst they will be monitoring it.

He said Police appealed for safe travel in the province during this registration period as everyone prepares for the national general election next year.