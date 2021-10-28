Call not to issue beche-de-mer licence to ZHB Goods Limited

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources is being urged not to issue a beche- de-mer export license to ZHB Goods Limited.

This was after the company, which registered at Company Haus for Retail and Wholesale business just applied this week even though the deadline of application closed last month already.

“We urge the ministry to stop issue an export license to Z H B GOODS LIMITED.

“It is unfair to other business owner who also interest to apply for export license but can’t make it due to time limit,” source said.

“If the ministry approved Z H B goods Limited export licence on beche-de-mer, this is a very clear indication that the ministry has no guideline and shows corruption in its dealing.

“Ministry of Fisheries and Research Ministries which is responsible to such permit will always do corruption practice as favour for self-interest,” source said.

Director Edward Honiwala said he is not aware of this issue.

However, Honiwala said the Ministry has just issued eight export licences to companies.

He said there are other applications still in the pipeline that need to sort out some requirements before the ministry can issue their beche-de-mer licences.

Attempt to talk to Director of ZHB Goods Ltd, Ruwei Zhong was unsuccessful yesterday.