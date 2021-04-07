Baby found dead at church compound

POLICE in Honiara are investigating an infanticide incident that occurred at the Holy Cross Cathedral area in Central Honiara area on 5 April 2021.

According to an initial report, the body of the female infant was found in the Holy Cross Cathedral area in Honiara.

The infant was estimated to be about six to eight months old.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Honiara City (PPC) Superintendent John Matamaru says:

“The matter was reported to police and officers at the Central Police Station and a team from Police Forensics attended the scene and took photographs and conducted an inquiry.

“The body of the infant was later transported to the National Referral Hospital morgue for medical examination.

“Our sincere condolences to the innocent life following the tragic incident.

“So far no suspect has been identified as the investigation continues.

“I call on people living in and around the Holy Cross Cathedral area who may have any information about the matter to come forward and assist police with the investigation.”