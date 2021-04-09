2021 Easter most peaceful: Police

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has described this easter celebration as peaceful better than previous Easter seasons.

Police are commending the public for such good behaviour.

He said a number of reports received by police were low with no major issues or incidents happening.

Though one incident recorded in Makira regarding the death of a 70-year-old male after a boat sunk on April 2, 2021 while travelling from Kirakira to Santa Ana, throughout the provinces citizens celebrated Easter peaceful.

Therefore Mangau thank the churches and the general public for their good behaviour and also for organizing events and games where youths were involved and engaged during the Easter season.

“I wish to thank the churches and sporting organisations for organising activities to mark the long Easter weekend keeping our youth preoccupied with a positive frame of mind.

“I appeal to all good citizens of this country to continue with such good behaviour during celebrations of any sort. Your police is there to support you and make sure we are all safe during any celebration,” says Commissioner Mangau.

–RSIPF