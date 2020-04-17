$1million, 20 years or both for people crossing SI-PNG border

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

GOVERNMENT will impose heavy punishment on people who cross the border between Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said since the Government has declared the Border between SI/PNG as an emergency zone people who breach regulations will be penalised with a hefty fine and imprisonment.

He said Royal Solomon Police Force officers are already at the Border with health, Customs, immigration and biosecurity officers to look after the border.

Mangau said since there were already confirmed cases of coronavirus in PNG the Western Border is of high risk and the Government has declared emergency zone at that area.

He said any vessel or small crafts or boats crossing that border are prepared to face the penalties of SBD1million or 20 years or serves both punishments.

Mr Mangau said people at the Western Border must cooperate with the Government and the agencies in preventing COVID-19 not to reach our shores.

He said police will only there to ensure that those regulations are being abided by but it is the support from the people and communities will help police and other agencies in preventing such virus not to enter the shores of Solomon Islands.

Mangau said Police officers are there in numbers and if anything may arise more officers will be deployed but currently there are more than 30 officers already at the Border.

