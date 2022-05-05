17 enlisted as CSSI officers

Advertise with Islandsun

SEVENTEEN officers formally joined the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) on Tuesday.

That was after they undertook two years of training under the guidance and manager of CSSI.

CSSI Commissioner Manelusi congratulated the officers on their achievements.

Manelusi highlighted three basic principles and legacy of Jesus to the newly confirmed officers.

They were ‘words, action and obey’

“Words is a powerful principle of Jesus, as He used ‘words’ for healing, comfort and encouragement,” Manelusi said.

“Action is the second practical principle of Jesus demonstrated by His life on earth and the final principle was simply to ‘obey’ what He was mandated to do.”

In addition, Manelusi reminded them that God is watching their action, listening to their words and follow their obedience to God and to fulfil their duties.

Out of the 40 officers in total, 11 were extended for another 6 months’ probation due to some actions committed during their probationary period and the assessment reports for the remaining 12 officers are still with the Commandant.