1,000 SIG scholarships will be available for 2023: PS Rodie

BY NED GAGAHE

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development Dr Franko Rodie has confirmed that the total number of Solomon Islands Government funded scholarships that will be made available in 2023 is 1000.

Dr Franko Rodie revealed this at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) weekly media conference last Friday.

Rodie said he was informed last week that 500 conditional awards have already been issued and work is currently in progress to issue the actual awards.

“In 2023 the number of scholarship available is 1000. From what I know from last week some 500 awards have been issued. So, what happen is after the selection was done those successful students or candidates were offered provisional awards, so the process has been completed, what they are doing now is to issue the actual awards, so as I speak that is what happening.” Rodie said.

On another note, Rodie said most universities that the government usually sent students have already commenced classes five weeks ago.

He said that he is aware that the delay has caused frustration amongst parents and students but he said that the process has really put the students and parents down.

Rodie confirmed during the conference that so far he doesn’t have any data on how many awards for SINU, how many for USP, FNU and other universities that we usually sent our students.

“But I think many of you are aware that most universities where the students supposed to go have already began lectures five weeks ago. And that is the issue. There has been delay and most parents and students are really frustrated.

“The process has put them dowm. That’s all I can give in terms of the awards. I do not have the data, how many awards for SINU, how many for USP, FNU and other universities that we usually sent our students.

Meanwhile, Rodie said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) Constance Nasi was supposed to be here but she is not present to answer some of the questions.