School results ready today￼

The much-anticipated 2021 examination Results for Year 9,11&12 will be ready by today, the Ministry of Education says.

Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie said Minister Lanelle Tanagada will sign the release of the results today and these will be made available to the public on MEHRD website.

He said there have been outstanding activities that needed to be done such as conducting final integrity and validation checks, selection, and placement before the Minister signs off the results.

“Also the COVID-19 community transmission has impacted on the quick release of the results,” Rodie said.

“The concession to MEHRD and NEAD is that the opening of schools has been delayed indefinitely due to Covid-19 community transmission situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, PS Rodie noted that the offer letters for the 2022 scholarships will be issued to the successful candidates shortly.

“Dates for issuing of scholarship offer letters will be announced by the CEO Solomon Islands

Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA).

“The SITESA/NSD will prepare for the 2023 scholarships before April in order to advertise the awards,” he added. Meanwhile, Form 6 results are being published in this paper today