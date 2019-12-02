INSECTS; CRITICAL FOR FOOD PRODUCTION AND HUMAN LIVELIHOODS

Advertise with Islandsun

Insects are critical for food production and human livelihoods.

According to “Solomon Islands Forest Life- Information on biology and management of forest resources” research book, insect pollinators are critical for food production and human livelihoods as many of the fruits and vegetables that grow in gardens rely on insects for pollination.

Insects are also responsible for much of the nutrient cycling in the environment as they condition and aerate the soil.

According to the research book, much of the food production and ecosystems wer rely on would collapse without the pollination services provided by insects.

They also provide natural population control of other insects and many different kinds of animals eat insects making them essential part of the food chain.

Additionally, they are also specialists on particular plants and many plant species can only be pollinated by one or a few species of insect.

Interestingly noted, from the numbers of butterflies and moths in Solomon Islands it has been estimated that there may be as many as 46,015 total insect species in the country including 130 species of butterflies of which 35 of them are endemic to the country.