Another 4 months?

Government threatens to release covid-19 patients to the public if no extension to State of Emergency

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

GOVERNMENT, in many words, has threatened to release 11 active covid-19 patients to the community if the current state of public emergency (SOPE) which ends tomorrow is not extended.

Speaking in a radio talkback show yesterday, special secretary to the prime minister and member of the national covid-19 oversight committee, Dr Jimmie Rodgers warned that if there is no SOPE, the 11 covid-19 cases will be discharged from the isolation unit straight to their homes.

Tomorrow, November 24, marks the end to the second SOPE, which all together totals to eight months. (The first SOPE was declared on Friday, March 27, 2020. The second SOPE was declared on July 24, 2020)

During these eight months, among many unmet expectations, government has not come up with the necessary legislations, one of which would prevent the release of covid-19 patients when the SOPE is over.

Now, government is seen to be using this to justify another SOPE.

Mr Rodgers, in the talkback show, said:

“Currently we have 11 positive cases of covid-19 in isolation unit and a total of 176 quarantine occupants if on the 24th the SOPE ended and there is no new SOPE or no pandemic view then the 11 positives will be discharged from the quarantine centre straight to their homes so that is the implication of not having anything to take on.

“From there the Oversight Committee has made a recommendation to the cabinet for the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) as it is due to expire.

“Hence, the cabinet will make a recommendation to the Governor general and he (GG) will decide or agree on whether to extend the SOPE to allow us to continue to contain the diseases in our quarantine centers and eliminate it but we cannot tell what the GG will say.

“Most likely we will expect GG will look at the country’s safety and is most likely going to make a declaration to enable us to keep the country safe.

“But to assure the public we are recommending for the action to occur.

“Now the SOPE will come to an end on the 24th of Nov 2020 as we all know this is the GG’s discretion weather to declare another one or not,” he said.

Attorney General John Muria Junior said last week Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his national address announced the Public Health Emergency Bill has been deferred due to a number of existing circumstances experienced by officials due to positive cases of covid-19.

“But the country will be informed this week on what is the outcome of the discussion between GG and Prime Minister on this matter of the SOPE.

“The SOPE due to expire this week and his excellency will be making a declaration in his own discretion when the time arrives and if he made his declaration it will be the same as what we have experienced in July 2020 which the declaration has been made and regulation will be put in place with number of amendments,” said Muria Jnr.

