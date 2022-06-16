Foreign Minister Wong due in Honiara tomorrow

Advertise with Islandsun

AUSTRALIA’S Foreign Minister Penny Wong is due in Honiara this Friday for a one-day program.

“I will visit Solomon Islands, where I will meet Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and a number of his Cabinet ministers,” Wong said in a statement yesterday.

“I also look forward to engaging with the local community, including women leaders,” she added,

“We are committed to deepening our cooperation with Solomon Islands, as we work together to face shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change.

“I look forward to discussing the ways we can continue to make progress on pandemic recovery, economic development and labour mobility priorities, and addressing our shared security interests.”

During her program in Honiara, Wong will be accompanied by Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Dr Lachlan Strahan and senior officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The minister’s delegation will also meet with Guadalcanal Premier, Francis Sade, community leaders and Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) members at Burns Creek.

The Australian High Commission Office in Solomon Islands invites the local media to follow and report on many elements of Minister Wong’s visit.

The High Commission Office said the media will have the opportunity to capture imagery of the Minister throughout the visit and an opportunity to ask questions at a doorstop press conference that will be held at Henderson Airport at the end of the program.

“While the Minister may make some remarks to dignitaries and community leaders at various stages during her visit, we would kindly ask that all questions from journalists be asked during the doorstop press conference.

“We will try our best to ensure every Solomon Islands media outlet has the opportunity to ask the Minister questions at the doorstop,” the Australian High Commission Office says today.

Wong was appointed Foreign minister after the Australian Labor Party came into power following the recent elections there.